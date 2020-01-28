Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 249,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 64,577 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

