Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,365,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

BK opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

