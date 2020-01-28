Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

