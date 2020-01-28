Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

