Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

NYSE TMO opened at $330.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.83 and its 200 day moving average is $300.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

