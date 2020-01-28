Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 947 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,367,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $243,455,000 after purchasing an additional 679,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

