Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $379.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $384.68.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.