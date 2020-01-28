Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) Cut to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northview Apartment Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Northview Apartment Reit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$1.45. The firm had revenue of C$98.92 million during the quarter.

