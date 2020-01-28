Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after acquiring an additional 188,451 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nike by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after acquiring an additional 477,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,916 shares of company stock worth $44,649,724. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.90. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

