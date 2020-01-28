Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 193,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

