Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,310,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,484,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period.

NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 118,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

