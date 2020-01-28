Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 213 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Insperity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Insperity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Insperity by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $311,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $847,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.58. 22,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

