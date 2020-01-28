Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 3,416 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

K stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

