Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,194. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $128.38. 44,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,667. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

