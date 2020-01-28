Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,279. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

