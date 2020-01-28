Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. 92,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

