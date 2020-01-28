Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $313,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. 28,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

