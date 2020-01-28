Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 3,071 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 181,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

