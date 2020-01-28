Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 287 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,142,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $105.64. 589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

