Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on February 14th

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $76.06. 2,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $76.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

