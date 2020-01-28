Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NVS traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. 1,864,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.