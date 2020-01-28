NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.16

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 39113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCMYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.