NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.16

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 39113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCMYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit