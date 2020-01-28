Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Gap Up to $49.18

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $49.18. Nucor shares last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 4,406,367 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Nucor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after buying an additional 185,701 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nucor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 191,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.