Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.35. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 5,180 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
