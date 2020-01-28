Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.35. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 5,180 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

