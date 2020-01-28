NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA stock opened at $240.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $259.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 32.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

