NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading 5.1% Higher

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 199,804 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 180,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NXT-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 90.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NXT-ID stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of NXT-ID worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

