Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,091,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,424% from the previous session’s volume of 334,206 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $3.49.

The company has a market cap of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

