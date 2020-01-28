OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

