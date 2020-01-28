ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,002.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $294,002.00 and $63,793.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048991 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069559 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,413.02 or 1.00736599 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046312 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

