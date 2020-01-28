Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oil States International traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 2076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

OIS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.36.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

