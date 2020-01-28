Oklo Resources (ASX:OKU) Trading Down 2.9%

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 409,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 196,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.

Oklo Resources Company Profile (ASX:OKU)

Oklo Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold, uranium, and phosphate properties. The company holds interests in 8 gold projects covering an area of 1,389 km2 located in Mali, Africa. Its flagship projects include the Dandoko, Moussala, and Socaf projects located in West Mali; and the Yanfolila project located in South Mali.

