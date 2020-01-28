Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 247.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $200.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $210.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

