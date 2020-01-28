OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC remained flat at $$2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

