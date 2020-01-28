Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

OPB stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.49. 5,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $849.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

