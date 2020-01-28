Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.