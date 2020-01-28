Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,060. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

