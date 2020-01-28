Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 209,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $193.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

