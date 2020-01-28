Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29, 250,421 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 408,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

The stock has a market cap of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $488,476.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 770,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

