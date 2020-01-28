Orisun Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ORSNU)

Orisun Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 29th. Orisun Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 2nd. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Orisun Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ORSNU stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Orisun Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orisun Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orisun Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Orisun Acquisition Corp. intends to focus on operating businesses in the technology industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

