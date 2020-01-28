Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

