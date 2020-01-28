Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,361,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,261 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

