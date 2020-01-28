Oxford Technology 3 VCT (LON:OTT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (LON:OTT)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.64).

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.86.

Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company invests in start-up and early stage technology companies. The Company invests in unlisted, the United Kingdom-based, science, technology and engineering businesses. The Company makes investments in the range of British Pounds 100,000 to 500,000.

