Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 1,312,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

