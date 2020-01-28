Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

PCB opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Pacific City Financial has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $33,692.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 698,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 54,479 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

