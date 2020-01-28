Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

PCB opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Pacific City Financial has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $33,692.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 698,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 54,479 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit