Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Major Shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar Sells 750,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $35,467,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,018. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $860,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

