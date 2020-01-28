Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Major Shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar Sells 750,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $35,467,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,018. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $860,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
