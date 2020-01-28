Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. 26,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,148. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

