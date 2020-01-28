Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.