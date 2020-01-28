Patricia L. Allen Sells 25,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.40. 410,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,988. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

