Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

