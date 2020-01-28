Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.96

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.96 and traded as high as $29.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 2,152 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $554.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

